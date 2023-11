TUD Emergency Repairs in Columbia View Photo

Columbia, CA — There is a road closure in Columbia today so that Tuolumne Utilities District crews can make emergency water mainline repairs.

The closure started at 8 am on South Gold Street between State Street and Parrotts Ferry Road. The repairs are anticipated to be completed by 2 pm. The stretch of South Gold Street will be completely closed during the work. Travelers will need to avoid the area.