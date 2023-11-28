Feeney Park’s Future In Question

Feeney Park In Murphys View Photo

Murphys, CA — A community campaign, entitled, “Rebuild the Dream,” has been launched to help repair damage and make improvements to Feeney Park in Murphys.

The park was originally dubbed “Field of Dreams” when it opened just over 20 years ago. Its vision was to serve the community by having a place to relax, play sports, and celebrate the arts. The original green space has grown into a multi-use park with several playing fields, a skate park, a disc golf course, and a walking trail. It also has the only regulation-sized Junior Division Little League Field on the Highway 4 corridor.

However, the Park’s Foundation reports that it has reached the point of “serious financial and infrastructural need,” and the “continued operation of the park is not guaranteed.”

An assessment was recently done at the park and several concerning issues were identified. The park needs a new sprinkler timer, new sprinkler heads, a new PVC pipe infrastructure, and de-thatching equipment to remove the tangle of old grass that builds up on the fields and impedes moisture penetration. The fields also need to be dragged, sanded, soiled, and reseeded.

In addition, the snack shack was flooded last year, leaving mold that needs to be removed, and other needed repairs required.

In response, the Feeney Park Foundation is embarking on a fundraising campaign to ensure the future of the well-loved space.

Susan Lyneis, treasurer of the foundation, says, “Feeney Park has been struggling financially for the last decade. We’ve been doing a lot with very little for far too long. The Park needs ongoing maintenance to continue to operate safely. We need to secure consistent and reliable funding to stay afloat and to continue to serve the community.”

The president of the foundation, Wendi Bell, adds, “When the area desperately needed a place to play, the dream came true. Countless volunteers gave time, money, and sweat to create Feeney Park. It is currently, however, lacking in endowment support. Hard decisions face Feeney Park in the near future and it’s up to all of us to step up.”

Information about ways to help the foundation raise money for Feeney Park can be found here.