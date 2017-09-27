Quantcast
Removing Trees On Twain Harte Drive

09/27/2017 7:00 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Twain Harte, CA — A portion of Twain Harte Drive will be closed over the coming days as 163 trees will be removed as part of Tuolumne County’s tree mortality program.

The project requires cranes and heavy equipment at the site. Twain Harte Drive will be closed through Friday, from 8am-5pm, between Black Hawk Drive and northeast to Meadow Drive. A detour will be posted and pedestrian traffic will also be prohibited along the Twain Harte Drive walking trail during work hours. The stretch of Twain Harte Drive is also expected to be closed during the early part of next week as well, due to the ongoing work.

