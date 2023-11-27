Pay Raise Proposed For Hard To Fill Positions In Calaveras

Calaveras Salary Proposals View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will vote on increasing the salary range on some county jobs that have been vacant for an extended period.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board will vote on raising the pay by 10 percent for the Information Technology Director, Assistant Assessor, and Deputy Public Works Director. Both the Assistant Assessor and Deputy Public Works Director positions have been long-term vacancies with failed recruitment efforts. The IT Director position, meanwhile, recently opened up and is anticipated to be difficult to fill.

For the IT Director, the current starting salary is $118,000 and it would bump up to $130,000. The Assistant Assessor would go from $86,000 to $95,000, and the Deputy Public Works Director would go from $112,000 to $123,000.

In addition, on Tuesday the Board will hear an update on operations and strategies of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau.

Also, there will be a proclamation recognizing the Calaveras County Auditor’s Office for receiving a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The open session portion of the meeting will start at around 9 am at the Government Center in San Andreas.