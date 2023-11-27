Calaveras Election Leader Reminds About Crossover Voting

Register to vote - mml archive image View Photo

San Andreas, CA — There are some things to remember ahead of the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

Rebecca Turner, Calaveras County Clerk-Recorder, has a new myMotherLode.com blog about crossover voting. It applies to voters who decline to state a political party preference. In California, the parties that allow “crossover voting,” or voting in a party primary without actually joining the party, include the Democrats, Libertarians, and American Independents.

Turner details the logistics, and what to do if you wish to do crossover voting, in the full blog, which can be found here.

California moved up its Presidential Primary four years ago, from June to March, in an effort to be more relevant in the presidential selection process.

Meanwhile, the non-presidential races in California, like the US Senate, US House, California Senate, and California Assembly, use a jungle primary system. Voters will pick from all of the candidates running for a race, and the top two, regardless of party, will move on to the November General Election.

The March primary will also feature local, non-partisan races, like the board of supervisors.