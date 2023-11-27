California Sending CHP To Larger Retail Hubs This Holiday Season

Stolen Retail Items Confiscated by CHP View Photo

California Governor Gavin Newsom says the CHP will be utilized in several larger cities this holiday season to crack down on coordinated retail crime rings.

An Organized Retail Crime Prevention Task Force will have regional teams around the San Joaquin Valley, the Bay Area, Southern California, and Sacramento.

The Public Policy Institute of California recently reported that there was a 28% increase in commercial shoplifting crimes in 2022 in comparison to 2021. Under Proposition 47, commercial shoplifting is defined as theft of under $950 during regular business hours.

Newsom says the task force will be collaborating with retailers, loss prevention, and local law enforcement agencies.

CHP statewide Commissioner, Sean Duryee, says, “Working together with our partners, and utilizing the CHP’s extensive statewide resources, we are cracking down and stopping unacceptable criminal activity.”

Governor Newsom adds, “The California Highway Patrol — working with allied agencies — is increasing enforcement efforts and conducting and supporting covert and confidential takedowns to stop these criminals in their tracks during the holiday season.”