Sonora Man Arrested For Embezzlement Scam

Sonora, CA — A five-month investigation has led to the arrest of 35-year-old Justin D. Jones of Sonora for bilking tens of thousands of dollars from several unidentified Mother Lode businesses.

The scam dates back to May 5th of this year, when a representative of an undisclosed local business reported that Jones, an advertisement salesman for the business, was suspected of embezzling money. Sonora Police have determined that Jones scammed around 25 local businesses.

Jones’ crime spree involved offering local businesses discounts on advertisements that did not exist.

“He would then allow the business’ accounts to go unpaid and take the money for himself. Jones conducted these scams between 2021 and May 2023. Through information gained during the investigation, the investigating officer determined that Jones scammed the local business of upwards of $20,000,” disclosed police investigators.

After an arrest warrant was issued for Jones, he subsequently turned himself in at the Tuolumne County Jail on November 9th of this year.