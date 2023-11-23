Clear
Shopper Arrested While Trying To Return Stolen Items

By Tracey Petersen
Dene Marie Hammond -- SPD booking photo

Sonora, CA – A Merced woman was caught trying to return shoplifted goods at a local big box store.

Sonora Police recently got a report of a theft in progress at Walmart in Sonora on Sanguinetti Road. Officers found the responsible woman inside the store, attempting to return items she did not purchase. When first contacted, the woman, 33-year-old Dena Hammond of Merced, provided false information regarding her name and date of birth.

Once positively identified as Hammond, it was determined she had numerous outstanding warrants, according to police. While conducting a search of her property, officers located drug paraphernalia. Hammond was arrested for grand theft, false identification with a peace officer, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

