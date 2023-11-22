Suspicious Vehicle Results In Jamestown Firearm-Related Arrest

David Raymond Haro ll -- TCSO booking photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A Lodi man was found sleeping in his vehicle, and more disturbing is what was in clear view beside him.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to a caller reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of Petticoat Junction Drive near Jim Brady Road in Jamestown. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s motor was running, and the driver, 51-year-old David Raymond Haro II of Lodi, was sleeping behind the wheel. Sheriff’s officials say the deputies immediately spotted a handgun in the center console.

Deputies knocked on the window to wake Haro and then ordered him out of the vehicle. He was handcuffed before they removed the handgun, which was loaded. A record check of Haro uncovered that he had a domestic violence restraining order against him and was a convicted felon. Both prohibit him from having firearms in California.

Haro was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.