Update: Power Outages Impact Columbia And Apple Valley Areas

Pair of Tuolumne County Power Outages View Photo

Update at 8:09 am: Columbia College’s campus is currently closed due to the power outage we reported about below. The school is planning to relay an updated message to students by around 10:30 am regarding plans for the remainder of the day.

Original story posted at 7:29 am: Columbia, CA — Two power outages occurred during the six o’clock hour this morning in Tuolumne County, impacting nearly 1,500 PG&E customers.

At 6:25 am, 139 customers lost electricity in the area around Apple Valley Drive, Lyons Bald Mountain Road and Summers Lane. PG&E reports that full restoration is anticipated by 11:30 am.

Then at 6:43 am, 1,313 customers lost power in the greater Columbia region. The company reports that full restoration is expected by 11:45 am.

PG&E has not stated the cause of the two outages, only noting that they are both “under investigation.”

The company has had an uptick in outages over recent months as part of its Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings that cut electricity when there is an object, like a tree branch, threatening its infrastructure.