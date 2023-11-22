Calaveras County Residents Urged to Be Cautious Of Phone Scam

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a recently reported telephone scam where individuals impersonate members of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers aim to extract payment and personal information from victims.

In response to the threat, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to exercise caution and providing key guidelines to enhance community awareness and protection.

Tips include exercising caution during phone interactions by consistently requesting the caller’s full name, badge number, and a valid call-back number for identity verification. Refrain from divulging personal or financial details over the phone, especially to unsolicited callers. If confronted with a suspicious call, individuals are urged to directly contact the official Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office using publicly listed contact information to confirm the communication’s legitimacy. Residents who have experienced such scams or received similar calls are advised to promptly report incidents to both the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) through www.ftc.gov/complaint.

It is emphasized that the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office never conducts transactions or solicits payments via telephone. Residents are reminded to exercise heightened vigilance, as scammers can be adept at creating convincing scenarios.