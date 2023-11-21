Arnold Man Arrested For Grand Theft

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Arnold, CA – An Arnold man is accused of stealing tools from a homeowner who allowed him to live on the property.

A report of a physical fight sent Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies to the area of Ponderosa Road in Arnold. Once on scene, 54-year-old Donovan Shinn told deputies he was attacked by the property owner, who had offered him a place to stay on his property in exchange for cleaning it up. Shinn disclosed that the property owner had confronted him about stolen tools before the argument erupted into a brawl.

After the fight, the property owner found multiple stashes of stolen tools around the property that Shinn had taken from his house, according to sheriff’s officials. They added, “Shinn claimed that all of the tools belonged to him, but the property owner identified his faded initials on the equipment.”

Shinn was taken into custody on charges of grand theft, burglary, and possession of burglary tools.