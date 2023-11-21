House Fire In Tuolumne Displaces One

Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — One person was able to escape the flames of a house fire in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County, but the family pet was not as lucky.

CAL Fire named it the Shepherd Fire. It ignited around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 17800 block of Shepherd Drive. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was pouring out of the attic of a single-story home.

One person inside the house who escaped from the burning structure was flown to a valley hospital as a precaution for medical evaluation. CAL Fire detailed, “The fire was confined to a single room and brought under control at 5:10 p.m. Two residents were displaced, and the family dog was found dead inside the home. The American Red Cross is assisting the two displaced residents.”

What ignited the fire is under investigation. Resources assisting in battling the blaze included the Tuolumne County Fire Department, Twain Harte Fire, Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District, and PG&E.