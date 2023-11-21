Stanislaus National Forest Initiates Comment Period For SERAL 2.0 Project

Sonora, CA– The Stanislaus National Forest invites public engagement for the Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape 2.0, or SERAL 2.0, project. The proposal encompasses prescribed fire, hand thinning, mastication, mechanical forest thinning, non-native invasive weed control, and limited salvage operations. These actions aim to enhance landscape resilience against disturbances like wildfires, create economic opportunities for local communities, curb the spread of non-native vegetation, and mitigate safety hazards on public lands.

“Building upon the tremendous collaborative planning and implementation of the first SERAL decisions, the SERAL 2.0 project incorporates lessons learned and truly brings us to a landscape scale,” remarked Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken. “These proactive hazardous fuels treatments will further reduce the wildfire risk to various communities, iconic recreation sites, and critical infrastructure as well as improve habitat for a myriad of aquatic and terrestrial species.”

The SERAL 2.0 project spans approximately 260,000 acres within the Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions collaborative area. It is situated north of the South Fork Tuolumne River, west of the Clavey River, and east of Highway 108, encompassing portions of the Calaveras, Groveland, Mi-Wok, and Summit Ranger Districts.

Details about the proposed action and the commenting process are available on the project webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63557. Electronic comments can be submitted on the project website through the “Comment/Object on Project” link under “Get Connected.” Comments will be accepted for 30 days and must be received by 9 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday, December 18. Alternatively, written comments may be submitted via mail to Stanislaus National Forest, Attn: SERAL, 19777 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370.