Emergency Repair Prompts Temporary Road Closure In Sonora

By Nic Peterson
Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has announced a temporary road closure on Green St. due to an emergency sewer line repair. The closure is set for Tuesday, November 21, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., affecting Green St. between Bradford St. and Linoberg St.

Green St. will be fully closed during the repair and unavailable to all traffic in the impacted area. TUD is working to expedite the process and appreciates the public’s cooperation. For further details, contact the Tuolumne Utilities District office at (209) 532-5536 or monitor updates on the TUD Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TUDWater.

