Two Dogs Illegally Dumped In Jamestown Area

One of three dogs found abandoned on Rock River Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County -- TCAC photo View Photos

Jamestown, CA – After finding two dogs dumped in an isolated area of Jamestown off Highway 108, local shelter officials warn that it is illegal.

Tuolumne County Animal Officers received a call for two possibly abandoned dogs on Rock River Road, between Rushing Hill Lookout Road and Green Springs Road near Keystone. Shetler officials say the area is extremely isolated, with practically zero homes. They added, “The chances of finding them were slim, but we succeeded. These poor babies were left with a bowl of water and some food and were very scared.”

The concern is that these dogs are believed to have been left there purposefully. Animal control reminds the public that any person who willfully abandons an animal can be prosecuted for misdemeanor charges.

Additionally, those who find lost animals are required by law to make a reasonable effort to locate the pet’s owner. Under California law, pets are considered property, and it is against the law to keep or give away someone’s property. Anyone who finds a dog, cat, or other animal should assume it is lost and immediately notify animal control units, animal shelters, and humane societies in their area while also conducting a thorough search for the owner.

Shelter officials added that both of the pooches are female and very sweet. Unable to locate their owners, both dogs are up for adoption after being given a clean bill of health and are now in need of a forever home.