Field Searched, Hiker Still Missing In Arnold

CCSO search and rescue looking for missing hiker Ann Herford -- CCSO photo View Photos

Arnold, CA – The search for missing hiker Ann Herford continues after nearly 80 rescuers combed a field in the Arnold area but found no trace of her.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials are releasing more details regarding the 66-year-old’s disappearance while hiking the Arnold Rim Trail. She is a traveling nurse practitioner who did not show up for work at Adventist Health in Sonora, prompting the missing person’s report to be filed on Wednesday (11/5). Herford was staying alone at the Best Western on Hess Avenue in Sonora, and sheriff’s officials relayed that she had “expressed interest in hiking during a breakfast with a friend” on Saturday, November 11th.

Sheriff’s officials updated, “A resident saw Ann near a trailhead where her car was found on Wednesday (11/15). Family members note she enjoyed hiking but lacked wilderness survival skills, never planning more than a couple of miles at a time.”

A briefing was held early Friday (11/17) morning targeting a field, for which no address was given, in the Arnold area. 79 searchers were deployed to check out the property for her. Sheriff’s officials shared, “As of this update, the missing person has not been located.”

As earlier reported here, on Thursday (11/16), the search for Herford led sheriff’s officials to the area of the Lakemont Pines subdivision, which surrounds the Arnold Rim Trail and is north of Highway 4. At that time, they asked residents to check their property and outbuildings for any possible signs of Herford, but none were found.

Sheriff’s officials are asking the public to report any possible sightings of Herford or, if anyone has any information about her whereabouts, to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500.