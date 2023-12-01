Missing Hiker Ann Herford Found Deceased

Ann Marie Herford Located View Photo

Arnold, CA — The body of missing woman Ann Marie Herford was located earlier today by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and its Search and Rescue Team.

She was reported missing on November 14 after failing to show up for work at Adventist Health Sonora. Her car was located near the Arnold Rim Trail on November 15. Herford, a traveling nurse, was from Michigan.

The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office reports that she was found at around 9 am today in a wooded area outside of the Arnold Rim Trail north of the San Antonio Creek and south of Forest Road 5N56. She was on a 35 degree sloped hillside beneath heavy tree canopy and dense foliage.

The area is to the north of where her vehicle was parked. Because of the difficult terrain, a CHP helicopter responded to extricate the body.

The Sheriff’s Office states, “Sheriff’s detectives will continue to review all aspects of Anne Marie’s disappearance, however, the investigation currently indicates that her tragic death is not suspicious. The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to all of the teams involved in the search operation.”