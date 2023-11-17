An Update On Search For Missing Hiker In Arnold

Missing hiker Ann Herford -- CCSO photo View Photo

Arnold, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials are updating their efforts to find a hiker who went missing on the Arnold Rim Trail.

As reported here earlier this week, 66-year-old Ann Herford, pictured in the image box, went missing on Wednesday while hiking the trail. Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials report that the search and rescue teams have expanded the search to locate Herford.

Persons in the area of the Lakemont subdivision that surrounds the Arnold Rim Trail and is north of Highway 4 are being asked to check their immediate property and outbuildings for any possible signs of Herford. However, they are not giving specifics as to why they have targeted this area. Herford’s current whereabouts are not known, and she remains a missing person.

Other resources assisting in the search from across the state include the California Office of Emergency Service, searchers from the California Rescue Dog Association, Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, and air assets from the California Highway Patrol. Sheriff’s officials noted that a total of more than 64 searchers, 3 canine teams, 2 UAVs (drones), and 9 e-bikes have been deployed in this continuing search.

The public is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-754-6500 if they have seen or know the whereabouts of Herford.