Weekend Winter Weather Advisory For The High Country

Snow on Sonora Pass View Photo

Sonora, CA– The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 6,500 feet and Yosemite National Park above 8,000 feet, effective from 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM Sunday.

Anticipate snow above 6,500 feet, with the heaviest expected above 8,000 feet. Snow accumulations will vary, ranging from one to four inches between 8,000 and 9,000 feet, four inches to half-a-foot from 9,000 to 10,000 feet, and half-a-foot to one foot above 10,000 feet.

The peak of snowfall is forecasted between 7 PM Saturday and 1 AM Sunday. Higher peaks may experience gusty winds reaching forty to fifty-five mph, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility. Travel is expected to be challenging; drivers are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.

For the latest road conditions, visit the “traffic” tab on the homepage of myMotherLode.com.