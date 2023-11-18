California’s Unemployment Edges Up To 4.8%

Sacramento, CA– In October, California’s unemployment rate experienced a marginal uptick of 0.1 percentage point, reaching 4.8%, despite the state’s employers adding 40,200 nonfarm payroll jobs, according to data released by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two separate surveys.

Ten of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in October, with Private Education & Health Services leading the way with an increase of 13,200 jobs. Health Care and Social Assistance experienced growth in Outpatient Care Centers, Nursing Care Facilities, and Individual and Family Services. Trade, Transportation, and utilities also saw a month-over-month job gain of 6,900, driven by increases in Air Transportation along with Couriers and Messengers.

In Calaveras County, the unemployment rate is lower than the state at 4.1% and in Tuolumne County, the unemployment rate matches the state at 4.8.%