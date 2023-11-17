Tuolumne County To Host Green Waste Dollar Dump Day Event

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, in collaboration with Cal Sierra Disposal, is set to host a “Green Waste Dollar Dump Day” event for local residents on Saturday, November 18. The event will occur at the Cal Sierra Earth Resource Facility, 14909 Camage Avenue in East Sonora.

It allows Tuolumne County residents an opportunity to clear their property of hazardous vegetation, up to one cubic yard, and dispose of it at a significantly reduced disposal rate of $1.00 a cubic yard (3x3x3). Acceptable green waste items include grass clippings, leaves, pine needles, flowers, tree trimmings, brush, and dead plants. Unacceptable items include waste, liquids, trash, ashes, plastic or plastic bags, glass, metal, wire items, pet waste, kitty litter, tree stumps, and palm trees.

The hours for the November 18th event are 8 am-12 pm and 1 pm-3:30 pm.