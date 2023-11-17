Fatal Crash In Calaveras County Last Night

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

West Point, CA – The CHP is investigating a fatal solo vehicle crash in the West Point area of Calaveras County last night.

The unidentified deceased is a 70-year-old West Point man. The collision happened around 8:45 p.m. on Winton Road, west of Lily Gap Road. The CHP reports that the man was driving westbound when, for an unknown reason, he allowed his vehicle to drift right off the roadway, where it smashed into several trees.

Medical emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but he succumbed to his injuries. While no other vehicles were involved, the collision is still under investigation, and anyone who may have information regarding the deadly crash is asked to call the San Andreas Unit of the CHP at

(209) 306-6400.