Power Outage In Strawberry Area Of Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in the Strawberry area of Tuolumne County -- PG&E map

Tuolumne County, CA — More than 150 PG&E customers in the Strawberry area of Tuolumne County lost electricity this morning.

Those impacted are along Highway 108, including some customers in the Bumblebee area and around the Leland Reservoir. 155 customers’ lights went out around 9:16 a.m. PG&E reports that a crew is assessing the cause at the outage location. The utility has posted an estimated restoration time of 7:15 p.m.

