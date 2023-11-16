Hiker Missing In Arnold Area

Ann Herford CCSO missing person View Photos

Arnold, CA – A search is underway today on the Arnold Rim Trail after a hiker went missing.

A report of a missing hiker, 66-year-old Ann Herford, sent the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team to the trail, and they are currently combing the trail in an attempt to locate her. No details were released regarding what she was wearing. Additionally, how long she has been on the trail or whether there is a specific area that search crews are targeting was not disclosed.

Investigators are asking the public to look at the picture of Herford in the image box and call them if they have seen her. The contact number for the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is 209-754-6500.