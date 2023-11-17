Wildcats Hit Their Home Turf Tonight In Playoff Action

HS Football Bracket - CIF Division Six View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Sonora Wildcats will have home turf advantage in tonight’s game against the Bradshaw Christian Pride.

The Wildcats improved to 9-1 after defeating the Summerville Bears last Friday, 45-14, to advance them to the third round of the Division VI Sac-Joaquin Section semifinals.

Get ready for plenty of hard-hitting action as two seeds Sonora will host the third-seeded Bradshaw Christian (9-2) tonight with the section title game on the line at Dunlevy Field.

Tickets for all CIF playoff games are only available online, click here. There is a link on myMotherLode.com. Tickets are $12 for General Admission, $10 for Senior Citizens (65-plus) and members of the military, and $7 for students (K-12).

You can hear the game live at seven o’clock on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. For the Live Streaming Broadcast, and information about the season, view the High School Sports Page here.