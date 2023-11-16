Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs And Gun

Drugs and gun seized during arrest -- CCSO photo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A Manteca man was arrested after a search of his vehicle turned up drugs and a gun, which he is not allowed to have, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies made a traffic stop recently on a vehicle along East Saint Charles Street/Highway 49 in San Andreas. The driver, 40-year-old Steven Starky of Manteca, was found to have a suspended license. A search of his vehicle uncovered a loaded 9-mm handgun, over 19 ounces of hashish, and 6 pounds of processed marijuana, along with a small amount of psychedelic mushrooms and methamphetamine.

Starkey was taken into custody without incident. He faces multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of a firearm.