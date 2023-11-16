Addressing Homelessness In Tuolumne County

Supervisor Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on homelessness.

Kirk represents Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and communities up the Highway 108 corridor. He details various recent county actions and also states what he would like to see happen moving forward.

Topics include the new Navigation Center in Soulsbyville, and the planned purchase of three other properties. He also talks about the role of law enforcement, non-profits, churches, and community engagement.

Kirk writes that the supervisors started addressing the issue in 2019 after hearing concerns voiced about the impacts of homelessness on the community. He adds, “I was very reluctant to get involved with trying to solve what appeared to be an intractable problem. I only began to support the homeless conversation last year when I became aware of some local data which showed success when individuals who want help are provided services and housed in programs run here in Tuolumne County.”

He also writes about state mandates related to homelessness.

You can find the entire blog by clicking here.

Tuolumne County Supervisors are invited to write blogs as a way to speak directly to local residents about issues facing the community and to detail their positions.