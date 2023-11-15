Traffic Stop Results In Large Meth Bust In Amador County

Drugs seized during arrest near Pioneer --ACSO photo View Photos

Amador County, CA – A traffic stop yesterday in Amador County uncovered a large stash of meth and a stolen firearm.

While patrolling the area of Highway 88 near Dew Drop Bypass in Pioneer on Monday, November 13, at around 3:30 a.m., an Amador County deputy pulled over a Ford Explorer SUV. After questioning the driver, 59-year-old Raul Munoz of Clovis, a search was conducted on the SUV. It turned up a stolen handgun and ammunition, along with over 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of drug sales.

Munoz was arrested and booked into the Amador County Jail for numerous firearm and drug-related charges.