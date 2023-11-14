McClintock Criticizes Mayorkas Impeachment Attempt

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas View Photo

Washington, DC — Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock was one of eight Republicans who joined Democrats in opposing the attempted impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The resolution was proposed by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in response to a lack of border enforcement in which she argues that Mayorkas is breaking federal laws. Most Republicans were in support of impeachment, but the House instead voted 209-201 to essentially table the proposal, by sending it to the Homeland Security Committee. Those in favor of that action were 201 Democrats and eight Republicans.

Mother Lode Congressman McClintock joined the small number of other Republicans, who also included California GOP members Darrell Issa and John Duarte.

In explaining his reasoning, McClintock first criticized the Homeland Security Secretary, stating, “Alejandro Mayorkas is the worst cabinet secretary in American history, guilty of malfeasance, neglect of duty and maladministration. He has implemented Biden’s open border policy that has produced the worst mass illegal migration ever recorded. Elections have consequences, and this is one of them.”

Then explaining his opposition to impeachment, he said, “The grounds for impeachment are explicitly laid out in the Constitution: ‘Treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.’ Treason and bribery are well-defined. But from the beginning, politicians have tried to stretch the meaning of ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ to apply to political disagreements, and that is antithetical to the fundamental architecture of the Constitution.”

In conclusion, he referenced former President Donald Trump, saying, “The House made a mockery of impeachment twice during the last session of Congress. We must not allow the left to become our teachers. If these clear constitutional principles are not restored, now, that power will be just one election from being turned against the constitutionalists on the Supreme Court, or upon any future Republican administration.”