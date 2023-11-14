Initiative For Personal Finance Course in High Schools Gains Approval

CA Secretary of State Logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA– Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber confirmed that proponents of a new initiative have been authorized to commence collecting petition signatures.

The Attorney General has provided the legal title and summary required for initiative petitions. Upon completion of the official language, the Attorney General sends it to the proponents and the Secretary of State, allowing the initiative to circulate for signatures. The Secretary of State then issues a calendar of deadlines to the proponents and county elections officials.

The official title and summary by the Attorney General for the measure are as follows:

ADDS ONE-SEMESTER PERSONAL FINANCE COURSE TO HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS. INITIATIVE STATUTE.

The initiative proposes adding a one-semester personal finance course to the existing graduation requirements for public high school students, starting with the graduating class in 2030. Schools are mandated to offer the course by the 2026-27 school year. This course would supplement the currently required one-semester economics course, which may, but is not required to, include personal finance curriculum. Students can fulfill the new requirement by completing an existing University of California-approved personal finance course or a new course approved by a school’s governing body.

The Secretary of State’s tracking number for this measure is 1964, and the Attorney General’s tracking number is 23-0022.