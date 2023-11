Sonora, CA– A two-vehicle collision is slowing down traffic in the area of Mono Way near Barretta Street. The road is shut down in this area and traffic is being diverted to Hospital Road. Reports indicate that traffic is slow-moving in both directions and authorities suggest avoiding the area if possible. No word yet on the type of vehicles involved or any injuries that have occurred due to this accident.

