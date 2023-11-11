Goodnight Sleep Good For Pets Too

TCAC asks for help in buying beds that enable animals to get a better night's sleep View Photos

Jamestown, CA – Just like people, pets need a good night’s sleep, and you can help them get their z’s.

Tuolumne County Animal Control officials say, “A comfortable bed can help the chances of an animal getting adopted.”

While shelter officials admit that might sound a little crazy, they noted that when an animal is well rested, their stress levels decrease. Adding, “Low stress can help animals acclimate to a shelter and lessen behavioral problems.”

The shelter is asking the public to donate a Kuranda bed, which consists of a suspended vinyl stretch between piping, as can be seen in the photo. There is a discounted price for beds that are purchased and go directly to a shelter. The shelter’s address is 10040 Victoris Way, Jamestown, 95327. Click here for more information or to order a bed. The shelter is also always happy to get food, toys, and pet supplies donated, as the need is always great.