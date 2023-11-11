A Sonora Man Arrested For Making Shooting Threats

Anthony Isaiah Crudo being arrested View Photos

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Superior Court was put on lockdown Thursday after a Sonora man allegedly threatened to commit a shooting at the courthouse.

The incident took place just after 1:35 p.m. yesterday when Sonora Police got a call regarding 33-year-old Anthony Isaiah Crudo, who allegedly made the shooting threats while leaving the area of Adventist Health Sonora hospital. The courthouse, located on Justice Center Drive, off Old Wards Ferry Road in Sonora, was notified, triggering the lockdown.

A search began for Crudo, with officers searching the courthouse area and Crudo’s residence in the 600 block of Mono Way. He was spotted near his home on Mono Way. Police say he attempted to run but was quickly surrounded and handcuffed without incident.

A search turned up a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol in his waistband. A search of his home for additional firearms followed, but only uncovered a small amount of ammunition. Crudo was arrested for making felony threats, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, and having a firearm with the serial numbers removed. He was given an enhanced bail of $250,000.