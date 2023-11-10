Update: Crash On HWY 49 Impacted Traffic

Update at 2:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage from a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near the Shaws Flat Road intersection in Sonora has been cleared. Traffic is moving freely once again. Details regarding the collision can be seen below.

Original post at 12:50 p.m.: Sonora, CA — There is a crash on Highway 49 near the Shaws Flat Road intersection that is stalling motorists.

The collision involved an SUV and two sedans, with one blocking the roadway, according to the CHP. Officers are directing traffic, which is getting backed up in both directions. An ambulance has been called to the scene. There is no word on injuries.

The CHP asks travelers to avoid the area and use an alternative route if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.