Partly Cloudy
53.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Roadwork Causing Friday Delays On Tuolumne Road

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Government

Tuolumne County Government

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Public Works Department reports that there is some roadway sweeping work being done today (Friday) on a wide stretch of Tuolumne Road that will result in rolling closures for several hours.

The work started at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm. The work area is between Mono Way and Tuolumne Road North. Travelers should expect wait times of about 10 minutes. Personnel are on the scene directing traffic.

The contractor American Pavement Systems, Inc. is doing the roadwork. You may want to avoid the area if possible.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 