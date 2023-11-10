Roadwork Causing Friday Delays On Tuolumne Road

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Public Works Department reports that there is some roadway sweeping work being done today (Friday) on a wide stretch of Tuolumne Road that will result in rolling closures for several hours.

The work started at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm. The work area is between Mono Way and Tuolumne Road North. Travelers should expect wait times of about 10 minutes. Personnel are on the scene directing traffic.

The contractor American Pavement Systems, Inc. is doing the roadwork. You may want to avoid the area if possible.