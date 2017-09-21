“Going Frog Wild” Chosen For Fair Slogan

2018 Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee slogan Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA — A new motto has been chosen for the 2018 Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee — next up is the artwork.

The public turned in some 88 potential slogans to the Calaveras County Fair Board of Directors. Out of those, the theme “Going Frog Wild” was selected by the board at its Wednesday night meeting. Fair officials report Cindy Rochelle came up with the winning entry, which marks the 90 anniversary of the first official frog jump. It was held in 1928 on the streets of downtown Angels Camp.

With the wording selected, the board now turns its attention to creating a logo to go with the slogan. They are calling on all creative souls to see who can come up with the most artistic logo that fits this format:

11.5″ wide by 14″ tall

300dpi Photoshop file, or a JPG, or and Illustrator file or a PDF

No publisher or word files

Once completed entries can be emailed to laurie@frogtown.org by October 10th with the board scheduled to pick the logo winner at its October meeting.

