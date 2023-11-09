Passes Still Remain Closed With More Snow On Horizon Next Week

Yosemite Traffic Alert View Photo

Yosemite, CA — With more precipitation projected in the region next week, there is uncertainty as to when, and if, the regional mountain passes will reopen.

On Monday evening, Highway 120 Tioga Pass was closed in Yosemite National Park. On Wednesday, Yosemite National Park announced that Tioga Pass would reopen this (Thursday) afternoon. However, the park has now backtracked, saying, “Tioga Pass may not reopen Thursday afternoon,” and an update will provided sometime this (Thursday) afternoon. Meanwhile, Glacier Pass in Yosemite will reopen this afternoon. The park notes, “The National Weather Service is forecasting a potential for significant snow early next week, so additional closures (and chain requirements on other roads) are possible then.”

Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass were also closed this past Monday, and Caltrans stated that it was “temporary.” There are no plans announced yet for reopening either of those two passes. We will pass along more information when it becomes available.