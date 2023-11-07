Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Six New Recruits

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has announced the addition of six recruits to its law enforcement team. These individuals completed their training at the San Joaquin Delta College Basic Peace Officer Academy on October 31 and commenced their field training with the Sheriff’s Office on November 6. The newly graduated officers are identified as Adrian Topete, Christopher Rhodes, Joseph Denny, Michael Fountain, Scott McNurlin, and Sean Ellis.

The Delta College Basic Peace Officer Academy is designed to equip students with the mental, moral, emotional, and physical readiness necessary for the role of a peace officer. The comprehensive training and assessment processes are designed so that each graduate upholds the professional standards mandated for law enforcement, showcasing qualities such as character, legal knowledge, problem-solving capabilities, de-escalation techniques, interpersonal skills, communication proficiency, and physical fitness.

Christopher Rhodes has been distinguished with the Lifetime Fitness Award, acknowledging his exceptional performance in physical agility testing, where he achieved the highest score in his graduating class. Joseph Denny has been recognized with the Code of Ethics Award for consistently exemplifying the values of the law enforcement code of ethics during his tenure at the Academy.