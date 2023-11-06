Husband And Wife Killed In Highway 108 Motorcycle Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A husband and wife from Modesto who were traveling together on a motorcycle were killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon on Highway 108 near South Washington Street in Sonora.

The CHP says 48-year-old Justin Brasiel was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson westbound on Highway 108 and 45-year-old Nikole Brasiel was his passenger. He failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and hit a 2023 Subaru driven by Brandy Busch of Jamestown. She was traveling southbound and entered the intersection when the light turned green. A 2012 eastbound Toyota Prius driven by Ashley Boles of Sonora was also hit.

Justin and Nikole Brasiel were ejected from the motorcycle after hitting the left front end of the Subaru. Several citizens stopped and tried to help them before emergency personnel arrived. They were both taken to Adventist Health Sonora where they were later pronounced dead.

CHP spokesperson, Officer Steve Machado, adds, “The involvement of alcohol as a factor in this crash is being investigated.”

The two others involved in the three-vehicle crash were not injured, according to the CHP.