Two New Water Tenders For Tuolumne County Fire

TCFD new water tenders -- TCFD photo View Photos

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) is happy to report two new water tenders in its fleet.

In Fiscal Year 2021, the Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the two tenders through a combination of the American Rescue Plan Act funding and funds out of the General Fund directed to the fire fund. In May of last year, the order was placed with Midwest Fire from Luverne, Minnesota.

“The tenders are on a Freightliner cab and chassis, hold 3,000 gallons of water, and will pump 500 gallons per minute,” according to TCFD. “These will replace two-million-mile water tenders that are over 30 years old.”

The tenders have been fitted with radio installations and outfitting and are now stationed strategically in the county. The water tenders provide a steady water supply when it is not always available, affording the ability to transport and supply large volumes of water to all types of fires throughout the county. On-call volunteer firefighters staff the new tenders.

“We’ve talked about how vital water tenders are to rural firefighting efforts and know these will help keep water flowing for your firefighters for years to come,” added TCFD.