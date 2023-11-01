It’s Small Business Season: Support Local

Sonora Chamber of Commerce and Buy Local View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Chamber of Commerce and Clarke Broadcasting are excited to announce its inaugural Small Business Season!

This year, the Sonora Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Clarke Broadcasting, is launching a program to support small businesses. Beginning on November 13 the Sonora Chamber and Clarke Broadcasting will kick off its marketing efforts with a Small Business Season Shop Local Campaign.

Throughout the holiday shopping season, consumers will be encouraged to “Think Small” and earmark at least part of their holiday spending in support of local small businesses.

The Sonora Chamber’s President, Katie Dunn shared, “Small business is the backbone of our economy. 64% of our new jobs in the US come from small businesses. When people spend their dollars locally, more money stays local. On average, for every $100 sent locally, $68 of that stays here.”

Adding, “By implementing the Small Business Season Shop Local Campaign, we hope to encourage people to patronize all sorts of small businesses this holiday. In addition to our wonderful retail options, there are dining establishments, personal service providers, and even local artisans who need our support. Small Business Season is a way to help our residents develop a better appreciation for how their spending affects our area and quality of life.”

Over the next seven weeks, the diversity and creativity of our local businesses will be showcased. The Shop Local campaign will run in collaboration with Christmas Town Sonora. The Sonora Chamber and Clarke Broadcasting will encourage everyone to embrace the holiday spirit by patronizing the downtown Sonora Businesses. Each receipt from a downtown merchant will serve as an entry for exciting prizes, with a drawing taking place each Friday at the Sonora Chamber office. Merchants will provide a $50 gift card or equal value in product. All businesses are encouraged to participate in the efforts to raise awareness of how supporting small businesses improves the quality of life for the entire community.

Tom Nankival, Clarke Broadcasting General Manager, shared, “All businesses need one another. There’s a symbiotic relationship. But small business is the most endangered because many small businesses don’t operate with large cash reserves. When costs skyrocket, they feel it.”

Ashley Moore, owner of WildBud Floral Co. added, “We’re excited to be a part of Small Business Season this year. The pandemic brought attention to local businesses and what we bring to the community and Small Business Season helps us get holiday shoppers excited about the unique experiences we offer.”

Both Clarke Broadcasting and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce are challenging everyone in the area to support small businesses this holiday season.