Squatter In Yosemite Sentenced To Five Years In Prison

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — A man who broke into a private residence in Yosemite National Park, and stayed there for several months, is sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

29-year-old Devin Michael Cueller of Oakhurst had a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, and officials say the home was “trashed.” It happened during the summer of 2021. In addition, there were stolen items found inside. It is located on Koon Hollar Road in Wawona within the park boundaries. Cueller was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he was previously convicted of carjacking and possession of controlled substances.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted the investigation, including the National Park Service, US Marshals Service, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

