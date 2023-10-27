Clear
Update: Wind Advisory Issued For The Mother Lode

By Mark Truppner
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 8 AM Saturday to 2 PM Sunday.

Northly winds of twenty to thirty mph are likely in the Mother Lode, with gusts ranging up to forty-five mph. In the Sierra Nevada, east to northeast winds of twenty-five to thirty-five mph with gusts reaching up to fifty-five mph over the higher elevations, as well as through gaps and canyons.

Those gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving this weekend, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure all outdoor objects.

