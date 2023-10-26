Clear
Fire Weather Watch For The Mother Lode

By Mark Truppner
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Southern Mother Lode, which includes both Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties, as well as the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from early Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon.

Gusty north to east winds ranging from fifteen to twenty-five mph are likely, with possible gusts ranging from thirty to forty mph.

Minimum relative humidity as low as ten to twenty percent is expected during the day both Saturday and Sunday. Poor relative humidity recoveries in the twenty to forty percent range, are forecast overnight.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Prepare for the possibility of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event by PG&E.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor MyMotherLode for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

