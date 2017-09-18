Excessive Speed, Illegal Passing Lead To Fatal Hwy 4 Crash

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA – A motorcyclist who purportedly triggered a head-on collision with a Jeep along Highway 4 near Angels Camp unfortunately paid for the mistake with her life.

According to CHP San Andreas Unit officials, on Saturday afternoon just after 3 o’clock, 62-year-old Crista Haynes of Rio Vista, while westbound east of Stallion Way on a 2016 Harley Davidson, passed two vehicles over solid double-yellow lines at an estimated speed of 70 miles-per-hour before encountering the 2017 Jeep, which was headed east at about 30 to 40 miles per hour, driven by 77-year-old Cathy Bennington of Danville.

Haynes, failing to negotiate a right-hand curve attempted to reposition her bike back into the westbound lane but could not. Plowing into the front of the Jeep, Haynes sustained major injuries to which she succumbed at Adventist Health Sonora. Officials say that Bennington came out of the tragic incident without sustaining any physical injuries and that neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

