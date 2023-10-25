Power Outage, DUI, Leads To Jamestown Crash Injuring Caltrans Worker

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The CHP is providing information about a crash involving a Caltrans worker who was hit early Monday morning on Highway 108/49 in Jamestown.

52-year-old Daniel Texeira of San Andreas was wearing an orange reflective vest and hard hat with a Halo light while placing cones out near the intersection of 5th Avenue. The purpose was to make the intersection safe because the traffic lights were out due to a PG&E power outage that started late Sunday evening and continued into early Monday morning.

The crash occurred at around 12:45 am, and CHP spokesperson Steve Machado reports, “29-year-old Devyn Gonzales was driving a 2022 Subaru Impreza westbound on State Route 49/108, making a left turn onto southbound 5th Avenue. Ms. Gonzales failed to see Mr. Texeira standing in the roadway, and drove left of the solid double yellow lines, cutting the corner. Subsequently, the left front of Ms. Gonzales’ vehicle struck Mr. Texeira.”

Texeira suffered “moderate injuries” and was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora. Gonzales was arrested for felony DUI and taken to Tuolumne County Jail.