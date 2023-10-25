Update: Crash Impacts Highway 49 Outside Sonora

Update at 7:40 am: Highway 49 is now back open and traffic is moving freely. Clean-up following the crash is still ongoing. There is no word yet on injuries.

Original story posted at 7:30 am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that an ambulance is responding to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Springfield Road.

The location is between Sonora and Tuttletown. The southbound lanes of Highway 49 are blocked, so travel with caution in the area, and be prepared for a delay. A tow truck is also responding to the scene.