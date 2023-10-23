New Superintendent For Mark Twain School District

Angels Camp, CA — The Mark Twain Union Elementary School District has a new leader, Superintendent Eric Griffin.

Most recently, he was the Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment with the Chowchilla Elementary School District. He has 14 years of experience in education, having also been a principal, and teaching kindergarten, second grade, seventh grade, and eighth grade.

He says, “Growing up in a small town gave me the respect and understanding of our small community’s needs. My goal is to capitalize on the district’s many strengths and to continuously improve the programs and services we are providing to the students of Angels Camp and Copperopolis. Together, we can accomplish incredible things and I look forward to being a part of that process.”

The district includes Mark Twain Elementary in Angels Camp and Copperopolis Elementary.