Cloudy
54.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

New Superintendent For Mark Twain School District

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Eric Griffin

Eric Griffin

Photo Icon View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Mark Twain Union Elementary School District has a new leader, Superintendent Eric Griffin.

Most recently, he was the Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment with the Chowchilla Elementary School District. He has 14 years of experience in education, having also been a principal, and teaching kindergarten, second grade, seventh grade, and eighth grade.

He says, “Growing up in a small town gave me the respect and understanding of our small community’s needs. My goal is to capitalize on the district’s many strengths and to continuously improve the programs and services we are providing to the students of Angels Camp and Copperopolis. Together, we can accomplish incredible things and I look forward to being a part of that process.”

The district includes Mark Twain Elementary in Angels Camp and Copperopolis Elementary.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 