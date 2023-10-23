Congressman McClintock Pulls No Punches In Letter To Gaetz And Others

Congressman Matt Gaetz View Photo

Washington, DC — Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock has sent a letter to eight fellow Republican members of Congress, writing that their efforts to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in which they “martyr” themselves “as long as you can get your way” is the most “selfless act in American history.”

The letter was sent from McClintock, through his Congressional office over the weekend. It went to Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, and Matt Rosendale (the eight members who pushed out former Speaker McCarthy).

The letter is written in a sarcastic tone, as McClintock states, “You have succeeded in replacing the outdated concept of majority rule with an exciting new standard that a Speaker must be elected by 98.2 percent of the Republican conference. Someday, a messiah will be born unto us who can achieve this miraculous threshold, and on that day your judgment will be vindicated and you will be hailed as the geniuses that you are.”

It continues, “I think we were all truly humbled to learn that your ‘fidelity to Republican virtues and principles remains unwavering.’ Who could not be moved to tears to read that you offer your self-sacrifice “sincerely and with the hope of unity and purpose?”

The letter ends with McClintock urging the eight to “have the wisdom to see the damage you have done to our country and to have the courage to set things right before it is too late,” going so far as to say that the past four weeks have been a period of “national paralysis” as “the world burns around us.”

McClintock calls for the eight members to pass a resolution restoring McCarthy as the Speaker.

After Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan failed to garner enough votes to become Speaker last week, nine additional Republican candidates emerged over the weekend. More discussions will take place over the coming days.